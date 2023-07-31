Donald Trump's 2024 Bid Finds Support Of Only 4 Former Cabinet Members, Reveals Survey

Former President Donald Trump's announcement of a potential 2024 election bid has garnered mixed reactions from his former Cabinet members, with a recent tally revealing that only a handful of veterans are backing their onetime boss. Among the 44 former Cabinet members surveyed by NBC News, just four have thrown their support behind Trump's potential run, indicating a divided landscape within the Republican party.

The four loyalists, who have publicly endorsed Trump's bid, include former chief of staff Mark Meadows, budget chief Russell Vought, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, and acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell. Vought, in a tweet back in May, expressed his unwavering endorsement, stating, "I am proudly supporting & endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024. He is the only person I trust to take a wrecking ball to the Deep State. My friend & former boss is going to finish what he started."

Most former cabinet members have not endorsed Trump

However, the majority of Trump's former Cabinet members appear to be keeping a low profile as the GOP primary process unfolds, refraining from public endorsements for now. Notably, two former Cabinet members, Vice President Mike Pence and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, are running against Trump in the 2024 fray, adding to the complexity of the upcoming race. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, in a candid assessment, criticized Trump's lack of discipline and strategic thinking during a luncheon in May, as per a report from New York Post.

Concerns over Trump's viability in a general election also linger, especially following his defeat against President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who has been working to promote an alternative candidate, expressed doubts about Trump's ability to secure a general election victory, stating, "I think he's the Republican who is most likely to lose in a general election, of all our leading candidates. If anyone can lose to Joe Biden, it would be him."

Additionally, Trump's administration experienced significant turnover, surpassing every president since Ronald Reagan, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution. The wide-ranging views within his administration on issues such as the economy and national security contributed to the diverse array of perspectives, but they also underscored the challenges of maintaining a cohesive team.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has not shied away from targeting some of his former Cabinet members and administration alumni, further highlighting the divisions within the GOP. As the 2024 race intensifies, the Republican party faces a crucial moment of introspection and strategic decision-making to determine the best path forward.