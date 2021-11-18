Donald Trump's Administration Was Close To Trade Deal With India, Says Mukesh Aghi

United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum Chief Mukesh Aghi said that former US President Donald Trump administration was very close to the mini trade deal with India but added that the domestic politics in America is “much more complicated”. While talking to ANI, Aghi said, “With Trump administration, we were very close to the mini trade deal. I think to show some kind of success in early harvesting. It is important that India-US agree where it was left with the Trump administration to close that out to build the momentum itself. But the domestic politics in the US is now much more complicated.”

Weighing in on the present administration of US President Joe Biden, Aghi concluded that both nations “will not get a trade deal”. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum told the outlet, “The progressive Left inserts labour rights, they talk about human rights, religious freedom, and I think if you start pushing those into a trade deal, you will not get a trade deal."

Reportedly, the United States and India have agreed to take a comprehensive approach to determine ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship. Additionally, in a virtual meeting, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal had looked forward to their upcoming meetings scheduled in New Delhi from 22 to 23 November. Both Goyal and Tai agreed to take a comprehensive view of the ways that would improve trade relations between the US and India. They would also ensure the future success of the US-India Trade Policy Forum, according to Tai’s statement.

Data indicates strong rebound in US-India trade

Meanwhile, United States Consul General Judith Ravin has said that the economic ties between the US and India have been extraordinary and the trade has boomed from around $20 billion in 2001 to just over $145 billion in 2019. According to the American official, as reported by PTI, the 2021 data indicates a strong rebound in the bilateral trade between both countries. During the virtual address at India-US Conclave in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 that started on Wednesday, 17 November, Ravin noted that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the US remained India's biggest trading partner and also the largest export market.

(IMAGE: ANI)

