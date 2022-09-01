Donald Trump's Attorneys Under FBI Scanner; May Turn Witnesses In Mar-a-Lago Probe: Report

Legal experts in the United States claimed that at least two attorneys for Donald Trump could end up as witnesses or targets in the ongoing probe by federal agents. The attorneys have been allegedly accused of "obstructing" the investigation linked to the former US President's illegal retention of classified documents at his Florida house. This comes almost three weeks after the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) team conducted a raid at Trump's Florida resort-- Mar-a-Lago. According to reports, the attorneys, Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran, could be embroiled in the probe as they liaised with the justice department throughout the government's months-long endeavour to retrieve boxes of classified documents.

According to a court filing by the justice department, the two attorneys claimed on June 3 that they had complied with a grand jury subpoena, which subsequently turned out to be false, The Guardian reported. The filing further stated that at least three FBI agents and the head of the justice department's counterintelligence division, Jay Bratt, visited Mar-a-Lago that day to gather the subpoenaed records.

However, Before Brat and FBI officials left, Bobb produced and signed a letter attesting to the fact that all documents responsive to the subpoena were being provided, in contrast to Corcoran's assertion that the materials the government was looking for were contained in a single storage room. Trouble mounted for the two Trump lawyers after the justice department later gathered proof from numerous sources that more presidential documents were still there at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's attorneys denounce FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago

Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys criticised the search as having occurred in the middle of the typical give-and-take between a former President and the National Archives and Records Administration over classified documents. In their court filing on Wednesday, August 31, the two attorneys further claimed that the government had unjustifiably released some details, including a picture of confidential documents from Trump's Florida house.

Earlier in January 2022, the National Archives, which is in charge of gathering presidential material, recovered the items which sparked a months-long Justice Department investigation into whether Trump was unlawfully holding secret materials at his house in Florida. According to the Presidential Records Act, which was adopted in 1978, White House records must be preserved as the US government's property. Meanwhile, former FBI officials have claimed that possession of the government's records by Trump was a "potential crime" that led to the raid at his house on August 8.