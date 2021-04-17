Donald Trump's Ban Revocation Decision Delayed As Facebook Oversight Board Seeks More Time

Facebook's Oversight board has not yet decided over the suspension of former President Donald Trump. The board has said that it would need some more time to decide whether or not the suspension of former President Donald Trump should be upheld. It further added that it would go through the comments of people to get to a decision.

Oversight delays decision on Trump

The board was asked by the social media application to make the final decision on whether the decision of suspending Trump from all its platforms was justified. The decision was taken after he was accused of instigating supporters to storm the US Capitol in January. Facebook had suspended Trump's account for 90 days for which the deadline is just a few days away.

The Facebook Oversight Board took to its social media account to inform about the decision. In the post, the Board mentioned that

it will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. They have further expanded the deadline for public comments deadline for the case. They further added that they will be reviewing all the user reactions and will soon share an update regarding the suspension of the account. Facebook set up the oversight panel to make decisions on what content Facebook & Instagram should allow or remove, based on respect for freedom of expression & human rights.

(1/2): The Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. We extended the public comments deadline for this case, receiving 9,000+ responses. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) April 16, 2021

(2/2): The Board’s commitment to carefully reviewing all comments has extended the case timeline, in line with the Board’s bylaws. We will share more information soon. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Facebook in January had extended its ban on US President Donald Trump's accounts, which was imposed earlier in the day amidst the shocking siege of the Capitol riot. Stating that the 'risks' of allowing President Trump to continue using Facebook and Instagram are 'simply too great,' the social media conglomerate has blocked his accounts indefinitely. The extended block comes after the pro-Trump supporters violently breached the US Capitol building during the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/JkyGOTYB1Z — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)