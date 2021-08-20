Donald Trump's 'Bomb The Bases' evacuation Strategy From Afghanistan Baffles Netizens

With a bewildering statement, Former US President Donald Trump once again left social media users baffled on his approach of evacuating Afghanistan. The Republican leader intensified his attack against Joe Biden’s government over the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Trump attacks Biden's Afghanistan evacuation strategy

Upping the ante against Joe Biden’s management of the Afghanistan issue, Donald Trump in a statement on Friday explained how Biden’s administration failed to safely evacuate Americans from the war-stranded nation and also advised a chronology of steps that the government should have followed to evacuate citizens without creating any chaos.

As per Trump, the government should have first evacuated all the US citizens, after which they should have brought back all the “equipment” and after that, the US should have bombed the bases that held foreign troops into smithereens before retreating the army. In his statement, he said, "First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did. No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!"

Trump's 'Bomb the bases' evacuation strategy baffles netizens

His statement left people on social media confused, however, many on social media platforms speculated that Trump would have bombed some of his own troops if he suggested bombing the bases before military evacuation.

“Wonder who he thinks does all the bringing out and bombing to smithereens if you don’t use the military until afterwards,” wrote a user on Twitter. “Donald Trump ladies and gentlemen. Bomb the military bases THEN withdraw our troops! And no one would know we've left!” tweeted another user.

Trump calls Ashraf Ghani a "total crook"

Trump has released over a dozen statements since the Taliban’s takeover, attacking Biden’s withdrawal plan. Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the exiled ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, saying that the latter was a “total crook” and that he “never had full confidence” in his regime. As the Taliban made rapid advancements to seize control of the capital metropolis of Kabul, 72-year-old Ghani fled the country. He first attempted to enter the neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, where his chopper was denied entry, according to initial ground reports, but later was reported to have taken refuge in UAE, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sponsoring the ousted Afghan leader confirmed, labelling the move as a ‘humanitarian act’.



Image: AP