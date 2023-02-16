Donald Trump's Campaign Mocks Nikki Haley By Highlighting Her Praise For Hilary Clinton

On Wednesday, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, launched her presidential bid in Charleston, but was swiftly met with criticism from former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. The campaign released an email blast titled "The Real Nikki Haley," which highlighted seven criticisms of Haley's past statements. Among them was a 2012 interview in which Haley praised Hillary Clinton, and a statement from April 2021 in which Haley indicated she would not run for the White House if Trump were also a candidate.

Trump isn't the only person criticising Haley. Journalists in America, both left and right leaning, believe that Haley is a lightweight. The only people who back her are the lobbyists in Washington DC. A tiny percentage of the general populace finds her appealing. Haley threw her hat in the ring on 14th February. Polls cited in the New York Post indicate that Haley entering the race might actually end up helping Donald Trump, whose primary challenge is Florida's governor Ron DeSantis. However, De Santis has not decided yet if he wants to run or not. In the Republican primary, he is the only one who can win against Trump.

Trump campaign mocks Haley

Haley is the former governor of South Carolina, which is a bible belt state. Bible belt states in the US are notorious for their religious fundementalism. Haley, is a convert to Christianity, which has certainly helped her political career. She served as Trump's ambassador to the UN from January 2017 to December 2018. After her role at UN, in 2019, she became a board member of Boeing, which highlights Washington's revolving door policy.

She has faced criticism for her decision to join Boeing's board. Boeing board members had an annual compensation of $315,000 as of 2017. There are allegations that the seat at the board was a kickback for the policy decisions she took during her time as South Carolina's governor. She stepped down from the board on 2020. The Trump campaign is using her absence of political ideology to mock her.

The Trump campaign has seized on a 2012 interview between Nikki Haley and The New York Times, during which the former South Carolina governor expressed her admiration for Hillary Clinton. "The real reason I actually ran for office is because of Hillary Clinton," Haley told the paper.

"I went to Birmingham University, and Hillary Clinton was the keynote speaker on a leadership institute, and she said that when it comes to women running for office, there will be everybody that tells you why you shouldn’t but that’s all the reasons why we need you to do it, and I walked out of there thinking ‘That’s it. I’m running for office.'" The Trump campaign's email blast also accused Haley of not supporting a border wall and of undermining Medicare and Social Security.

Trump's rise was driven by contempt for not just the Democrats but also the establishment GOP. The establishment GOP has advocated scaling back Medicare and Social Security. Wheras the new GOP, be it Trump or figures like Senator JD Vance and Josh Hawley, support Social Security. Most Americans support Social Security as well.