Donald Trump's Daughter Ivanka & Jared Kushner Working As FBI Informants Against Ex-prez?

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney, has claimed that the ex-president's daughter, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, might be FBI informants. Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has distanced herself from her father after he announced his Presidential bid. She said that she will support Donald Trump "outside of the political arena", as per a report from Newsweek.

Both Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been criticised by Trump's voter base for misleading the president and manipulating him to distrust his instincts. Many of these voters blame the mistakes Trump made during his presidential term on these two people. Michael Cohen accused them of working for the FBI during a MSNBC show, on Saturday. Cohen said that Ivanka and Jared might have informed the FBI that Trump was keeping confidential documents at his house in Florida.

Jared and Ivanka provided information against Trump to the FBI?

Cohen said that they will not be returning to politics because they entered into politics to fulfill their selfish goals and they have attained all those goals. Cohen pointed out that Jared got his father pardoned by Trump, adding that Jared and Ivanka made $640 million whilst they worked at the White House. Cohen went on to say that another reason they might not return to politics is because they are Fed informants. "I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on. And it would be very interesting to have, let's say, the son-in-law, the daughter who are FBI informants—DOJ informants—acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in," he said.

Trump's famous house in Florida, the Mar-A-Lago, was raided by the FBI on August 8th, which led to extreme levels of anger amongst all Republicans. Many analysts have suggested that Trump should have announced his presidential bid right after the FBI raided his house, as they would have been the best time, from a political narrative point of view. Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump has also ballooned a conspiracy theory, alluding that Jared might be a FBI informant. Neither Cohen nor Mary Trump have offered any evidence to back their claims.