Donald Trump's Former Defence Secy Criticises Him For Undermining Security Of The US

Former Defence Secretary Mark Esper joined the growing chorus of critics, expressing concerns over former US President Donald Trump's handling of classified information after his presidency. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Esper emphasised the potential risks associated with unauthorised disclosure of classified documents.

Esper, who served in Trump's Cabinet, referred to Trump as a 'hoarder' when it comes to classified information and condemned his actions as unauthorised, illegal, and dangerous. Drawing a comparison, Esper highlighted the recent indictment of Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of posting sensitive military documents on social media. "We have a case playing out right now in Massachusetts where that young airman from the Massachusetts National Guard is being charged on similar types of accounts under the Espionage Act for taking and retaining unauthorized documents that affected our national defense," Esper told CNN's Jake Tapper.

Esper expressed concern about national security

Esper went on to outline the potential consequences of mishandling classified information, stressing the dangers it poses to national security. He highlighted the possibility of foreign agents exploiting such documents to discover vulnerabilities or weaknesses within the United States military. Additionally, Esper raised concerns about compromised readiness and the impact on the ability to execute military operations, referencing the allegation of U.S. plans to attack Iran.

When asked if Trump could be trusted with the nation's secrets if elected president in 2024, Esper responded with a resounding 'No'. He cited Trump's irresponsible actions and expressed the need to prevent such documents from circulating.

Trump appointed Esper as Defence Secretary in June 2019 but subsequently fired him in November 2020. In his book, "A Sacred Oath," released in May, Esper expressed his shock and dismay over certain decisions made by Trump during his tenure. Notably, he highlighted a plan to deploy a massive number of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and Trump's inquiries about launching missile strikes on Mexican drug labs.

Esper's latest remarks add to the ongoing debate surrounding the handling of classified information and raise questions about the responsibility and trustworthiness of individuals in positions of power. As the legal case against Trump unfolds, the issue of safeguarding classified information remains a paramount concern, emphasising the importance of ensuring the integrity and security of sensitive documents for the nation's defense and well-being.