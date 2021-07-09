Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In Washington

Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practising law in Washington. The District of Columbia’s highest court on Wednesday announced the suspension of Giuliani’s law practice in Washington while a disciplinary proceeding is pending in New York. The latest move tarnishing Giuliani’s image was triggered automatically by his suspension announced last month from practising law in the state of New York. As per bar records, at the time the District of Columbia announced the decision, Giuliani was an inactive member of the District Columbia bar in good standing.

Earlier on June 24, he was suspended from practising law in New York state by an appellate court. The decision was made after Giuliani was found to make “demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 presidential election in the United States. As per news agency ANI, the ruling released last month followed disciplinary proceedings. The court then concluded that there is “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

Giuliani made several baseless claims on 2020 election

The court further wrote that Giuliani’s “conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.” However, the suspension in New York is temporary, pending the outcome of a full formal disciplinary hearing. His suspension in Washington also comes as Giuliani is already facing a criminal investigation by that same federal agency linked to his work in Ukraine. Giuliani, who has served as New York mayor, made several baseless claims regarding the legitimacy of the election results since Trump lost against current US President Joe Biden.

Giuliani alleged that without any evidence the former US President was swindled out of a victory by widespread ballot fraud in crucial states. He further made reportedly false statements about voting in all the states conquered by Biden such as Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania. As per CNBC, all these reasons were cited in the scathing 33-page suspension order issued by a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department of New York State Supreme Court in June.

