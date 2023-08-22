Donald Trump's Grip On Republicans Tightens Even As Legal Challenges Mount, Polls Show

Donald Trump's appeal within the Republican Party has not waned. Even as he faces a barrage of legal challenges including a hefty 91 criminal counts, his grip on Republicans appears as strong as ever, according to a report by Axios citing recent polls. This comes as the Republicans gear up for the primaries. Meanwhile, Trump's rivals find themselves struggling to gain traction and seem hesitant to directly confront the former president.

The unfolding drama is set against the backdrop of Iowa, where Trump's lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reached an impressive 20-point margin among likely Republican caucusgoers, according to an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released recently.

The sentiment is echoed in the findings of a CBS News/YouGov poll published just days ago, which disclosed that a commanding 62% of likely GOP primary voters stand by Trump, compared to a mere 16% who back DeSantis. Moreover, an overwhelming 77% of those surveyed consider Trump's indictment in the Georgia case to be a politically driven maneuver, according to the same CBS News/YouGov poll.

The numbers seem to narrate a tale of two moments. Initial interviews for the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, conducted on August 13-14, revealed Trump leading DeSantis by 18 percentage points. However, in the wake of Trump's indictment in Georgia on August 14, the former president's lead swelled to a 25-point advantage.

Yet, the polls story is not one-dimensional. While 85% of Republicans believe Trump should be shielded from prosecution, Democrats and Independents lean towards a squarely different view, with 95% and 57% respectively feeling he should face legal consequences, as per a national poll by Quinnipiac University.

The polling terrain expands further in a recent AP/Norc poll. The data reveals a stark contrast, with only 16% of Republicans showing approval for the Department of Justice's indictment related to the events of January 6, compared to 85% Democrats and 47% Independents.

Against this backdrop, the Republican Party finds itself at a crossroads, where major donors are still holding out hope for an alternative candidate to challenge Trump in the 2024 primary race.

Meanwhile, Trump, along with 18 co-defendants, is expected to address the Georgia indictment before August 25. As the political stage continues to evolve, Trump's tenacious hold on the Republican Party's base raises intriguing questions about the future direction of the party and its eventual nominee in the next presidential race.