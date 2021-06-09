Donald Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Now Representing Three Capitol Riot Suspects: Report

Former US President Donald Trump’s Attorneys Michael van der Veen and Bruce Castor are now representing two of the defendants at the Senate impeachment trial for inciting the January 6 riots. The lawyers dismissed the case against the ex-US commander in chief as "political theater” as they defending at least three people charged in connection with the Capitol breach. In a briefing filed this week, the lawyers argued that Trump did not encourage violence as has been alleged by the House impeachment managers and that his remarks at the news briefing were protected by the First Amendment.

Trump’s lawyer van der Veen, Castor, and his defense team tried to secure his acquittal, and instead blamed rioters for spreading unprecedented havoc, mayhem, and deaths at the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the congressional processes for Joe Biden’s appointment. Van der Veen appeared in Washington DC's federal court to represent the defendant, Jason Dolan.

Demanding swift investigation and prosecution of those that should be held accountable, Trump’s attorneys argued that their client Marine Corps veteran from Florida is affiliated with Oath Keepers, an extremist militia group, which had assisted in planning as well as participating in the Capitol breach, not their client solitarily, the court filing obtained by multiple US networks stated. The attorneys are also representing two other defendants namely Kristina Malimon, aged 28, and her mother, Yevgeniya Malimon, aged 54, both of whom were arrested on the evening of Jan. 6 by the law enforcement authorities for storming into the capitol building and riots.

Trump’s 'false rhetorics' caused breach: Impeachment managers

Court document alleged that the two defendants failed to comply with the Capitol police’s curfew orders although it did not accuse them of violence. The DC authorities charged the two of unlawful entry of public property, and misdemeanor, for which they pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court. The impeachment managers, however, told the hearing that Trump’s false rhetorics of election fraud had pushed his supporters to breach the Capitol premises. Both van der Veen, who runs law firm Philadelphia and Castor employed at his firm, joined Trump’s case on June 7 and June 8 respectively. Castor is on the counsel for Kristina Malimon was a vice chairwoman of the Young Republicans of Oregon, a Multnomah County Republican Party delegate and an ambassador to pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA, NPR explained.