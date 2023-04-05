2020 Election Fraud, Mar-a-Lago Raid: Trump Focuses On Everything But Arraignment

Former United States President Donald Trump spoke out against the criminal charges he was facing in New York on Tuesday night, addressing a crowd of supporters and condemning the charges. He said the “the only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it”. After his arraignment in Manhattan, Trump flew back to his property in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. Never thought it could happen," Trump said during his opening remarks.

Grouping the indictment together with other legal and political threats he had faced, former President Trump dismissed them all, including the charges stemming from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. He reiterated his belief that the prosecution is an attempt to sabotage his candidacy.

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately," he said.

During his speech, Trump asserted dismissive remarks towards the case presented by the prosecutors.

“As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case including RINOs and even hardcore Democrats say there is no crime, and that it should never have been brought. Never have been brought. Never brought it,” he said.

Trump also mentioned the Hunter Biden's laptop scandal saying:

"The FBI and Department of Justice in collusion with Twitter and Facebook in order not to say anything bad about the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, which exposes the Biden family as criminals and which, according to the pollsters would have made a 17 point difference in the election result, we needed a lot less than that, 16.9, it would have been in our favour because our country is going to hell."

The "Biden laptop scandal" refers to a controversial story during the 2020 United States presidential election, where allegations were made that Hunter Biden, the son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, was involved in unethical business dealings in Ukraine and China. The story was based on emails and other data allegedly found on a laptop that was reportedly owned by Hunter Biden and left at a repair shop.

Trump also targeted the Democrats saying, "This could happen in America. Never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign. Remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations."

Trump threw a slew of claims that have since been proven false and reiterated them.

"Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.Impeachment hoax number one.Impeachment hoax number two.The illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar a Lago right here.The lying to the Pfizer courts. The FBI and DOJ relentlessly pursuing Republicans, the unconstitutional changes to election laws by not getting approvals from state legislators, the millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes and all caught on government cameras," he said.

In addition, Trump also criticised other ongoing legal threats, such as the investigation in Georgia into election interference, the DOJ's investigation into his handling of classified documents after his presidency, and the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organisation.

Trump said, of the case being led by Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis, that she is “doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call, even more perfect than the one I made with the president of Ukraine.”

On the Justice Department investigation, overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Trump said:

“This lunatic special prosecutor named Jack Smith – I wonder what it was prior to a change – who others of his ilk say, he’s even worse than they are, is only looking at Trump.”

Trump also criticised the lack of attention given to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

Finally, Trump went on to condemn New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organisation saying:

She, “campaigned on ‘I will get Trump.’ I will get him. This was her campaign. Never ran for office. I will get him. Her name is Letitia James,” he said.

Towards the end of his speech, Trump reverted back to criticising Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the charges filed against him on Tuesday in New York.

“He knew there was no case. That’s why last week he delayed for a month and then immediately took that back and threw this ridiculous indictment together,” the former president said.

He also directed sharp attacks at Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the hush money case, saying: