Donald Trump's Latest Tweet About Impeachment Becomes Hilarious Meme

US News

Donald Trump tweeted on that he “got impeached” for making a “perfect” call after Senate starts its trial and netizens have turned it into a hilarious meme.

Donald Trump

As the Senate starts the impeachment trial against the United States President Donald Trump, he tweeted on January 17 that he “got impeached” for making a “perfect” call. Referring to his phonecall with his Ukrainian counterpart which is also the reason why US House has impeached him on charges of 'obstruction of charges' and 'abuse of power' and the trial in Republican-led Senate is currently ongoing. While Trump has repeated his cry foul during the months of investigations and hearing, he again tweeted in 'all-caps' which has become the new meme for the internet users.

Read - Trump To Attend World Economic Forum In Davos Amid Impeachment

Netizens mock US President

As Trump tweeted saying he did nothing wrong, netizens used the same set of words to mock how 'bizarre' he sounds. One of the Twitter users used Trump's reaction to various real-life situations ranging from human relationships to Dominoes delivery. One internet user replied saying "this is me when..." that led to the trend of people sharing their versions. However, most of the people listed the reasons why he got impeached and one of them even called him 'criminal'. 

Read - Trump Campaign Tries Robust Outreach To Expand His Appeal

Read - Trump Jr Mocked By Netizens For Asking 'single Democrat Accomplishment'

Read -  US House Speaker Pelosi Warns Senate Not To Act As Trump's 'henchmen' In Trial

 

