Donald Trump's Latest Tweet About Impeachment Becomes Hilarious Meme

As the Senate starts the impeachment trial against the United States President Donald Trump, he tweeted on January 17 that he “got impeached” for making a “perfect” call. Referring to his phonecall with his Ukrainian counterpart which is also the reason why US House has impeached him on charges of 'obstruction of charges' and 'abuse of power' and the trial in Republican-led Senate is currently ongoing. While Trump has repeated his cry foul during the months of investigations and hearing, he again tweeted in 'all-caps' which has become the new meme for the internet users.

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

Netizens mock US President

As Trump tweeted saying he did nothing wrong, netizens used the same set of words to mock how 'bizarre' he sounds. One of the Twitter users used Trump's reaction to various real-life situations ranging from human relationships to Dominoes delivery. One internet user replied saying "this is me when..." that led to the trend of people sharing their versions. However, most of the people listed the reasons why he got impeached and one of them even called him 'criminal'.

"I JUST GOT ARRESTED FOR MAKING A PERFECT COCKTAIL!" - Bill Cosby https://t.co/xHorHsqTzM — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 16, 2020

"I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR EXTORTING A FOREIGN COUNTRY BY ILLEGALLY WITHHOLDING CONGRESSIONALLY APPROVED AID IN EXCHANGE FOR MADE-UP DIRT ON MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, AND THEN I TRIED AND FAILED TO COVER IT UP!"



Fixed it for ya... — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED BECAUSE I GOT CAUGHT. AGAIN.



There...fixed it for you, Spanky. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 17, 2020

Me when I get banned from my local Italian restaurant for calling 5 times a day asking for "Mr. Tony Pepperoni" https://t.co/Kv7SZvGsF5 — 🄻🅄🄲🄰🅂 (@FreeHealthPlz) January 16, 2020

me after leaving my ex an emotional voicemail at 3am and getting blocked https://t.co/snBLR7hNO8 — matt gehring (@mattryanx) January 16, 2020

When you prank call one of your friends and your mom hears it on the land line https://t.co/bbpQWTv08Z — 💙YBLew💙 (@YourBuddyLew) January 16, 2020

When Dominoes messes up your delivery and your friends blame you for it https://t.co/Gfw2DO7L57 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2020

You got impeached because you’re a CRIMINAL.https://t.co/whr5vLAK5N https://t.co/zxPPX8VzRD — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 16, 2020

This is how Citizen Kane should have started. https://t.co/LhiqkCCWkJ — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 16, 2020

