Donald Trump's Legal & Political Challenges Grow As He Eyes 2024 US Election: Report

Former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared his intention to run in the upcoming 47th presidential election, the Associated Press reported on January 30. However, the declaration contradicted the growing difficulties he is facing as a series of complex legal investigations ensnare Trump, his family, and numerous associates.

The investigations, which are taking place in numerous jurisdictions and are looking into everything from possible fraud and electoral tampering to Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riots, are the most serious legal danger he has faced in decades of a litigious public life. They're getting more intense as a new survey from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests Trump's iron grip on the GOP is loosening.

Trump's popularity waning among Republicans

Trump's popularity among Republicans is waning, with 71% of Republicans saying they like him, down from 78% according to a September 2020 AP-NORC/USA Facts poll. However, according to a new poll, only a slim majority of Republicans 56% want him to run for president in 2024. According to the study, 44% of Republicans oppose Trump running for president.

Despite the legal and political challenges, many close to Trump describe him as optimistic and confident, as if he had a sense of invincibility that has allowed him to overcome setbacks such as two impeachments that would have destroyed the careers of other leaders. Instead of fading from view, he's hinting at a presidential run as he intensifies his attacks on those investigating him and his organisation. This week, Trump met with key aides in Florida to plan a midterm strategy that might pave the way for future attempts. Further, on Saturday evening, before the state's March 1 elections formally kicks off the midterm primary season, he addressed another campaign-style event in Texas.

Trump sketched out the beginnings of a 2024 campaign agenda at a county fairgrounds outside of Houston, saying he would ban critical race theory from classrooms, the military, and government on "the first day, first hour, if I decide to run and if we win." He also stated that individuals charged in connection with the deadly disturbance at the US Capitol on January 6 would be treated "fairly." He further stated that his followers who rushed the building in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden's election from being certified will be granted pardons.

Trump's legal cases progress as he eyes 2024 presidential election

Judges in Georgia authorised a request for a special grand jury from the Fulton County prosecutor, who is examining whether Trump and others breached the law by attempting to influence Georgia officials to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory in 2020. Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, claimed her office had evidence showing a fair chance that the election was susceptible to probable criminal interruptions.

Moreover, in a court filing last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her office had discovered proof that Trump's corporation used fraudulent or deceptive assessments of its golf courses, skyscrapers, and other property to gain loans and tax breaks. While her lawyers said they had not yet decided whether to file a lawsuit in response to the allegations, they did reveal that the company overstated the value of land donations made in New York and California on IRS paperwork, as well as misreporting the size of Trump's Manhattan penthouse and other deceptive valuations.

Furthermore, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has been collaborating with James' office on a separate criminal investigation, which culminated in charges against Trump's company, Trump Organization, and its longtime finance head, Allen Weisselberg, last summer.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the committee investigating the violent insurgency established on January 6 has interviewed hundreds of witnesses, issued dozens of subpoenas, and obtained tens of thousands of pages of records, including texts, emails, and phone records from people close to Trump, as well as thousands of pages of White House records that Trump fought to keep secret.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)