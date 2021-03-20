Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club partially closed after staff tests COVID positive: Report

Former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, has been partially closed after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump, along with his wife Melania, had been living there since he vacated the Presidential office in January. However, anonymous sources speaking to Associated Press, reported that the opulent resort had “partially closed” a section of the club and quarantined some of its workers “out of an abundance of caution”.

Later, an email sent to Mar-a-Lago by AP was returned with a notification that service had been temporarily suspended in the club’s dining room and at its beach club because some staff members had recently tested positive. It further said that the club had undertaken “all appropriate response measures,” including sanitizing affected areas,” and that banquet and event services remain open. “The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority,” it read.

Highly infected state

Regardless of the vaccination drive, COVID-19 cases in the country are on the rise. As per the latest report by Baltimore based John Hopkins University, the state of Florida has reported a total of 23,179,407 cases, making it the third-worst affected state in the country. As of now, America has reported a total of 29,729,999 positive cases and 541,143 deaths. As of March 20, at least 77,230,061 or 23.3 per cent of the US has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 41,934,629 or 12.6 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Trump spoke in the favour of COVID-19 vaccines asserting that he totally “recommends” getting inoculated. Speaking at an interview with Fox News, Trump excoriated his fellow Republican members to enrol themselves in the country’s mass vaccination drive. His statement comes nearly a week after a poll concluded that GOP members were leading sceptics when it came to coronavirus vaccination. Trump has spent weeks at Mar-a-Lago since lying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future. The former president had already contracted the infection in 2020 but still remains at high risk due to his age.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)