Donald Trump's Niece Hails His Indictment As 'measure Of Justice', Calls For Celebration

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has expressed her satisfaction with her uncle's recent indictment, calling it a "measure of justice." In a tweet, Mary Trump, who has previously been vocal about her disdain for the former president, noted that ex-US president is now the first man to hold the office of the presidency and be impeached twice, incite an insurrection, lose the popular vote twice, and be indicted.

It's official: Donald Trump is the:



1st man in the Oval Office to be impeached twice



1st man in the Oval Office to incite an insurrection



1st to lose the popular vote TWICE



and now . . . the first to be INDICTED.



According to Mary Trump, the recent decision to indict her uncle has been a long-awaited development. In a celebratory tweet, she expressed her belief that justice has been served, adding that she plans to explore the personal and national implications of the decision in her writing. However, for the time being, she urged her followers to take a moment to revel in the news, stating that it is a well-deserved victory for all.

What now?

With the grand jury's indictment of Donald Trump, the spotlight now shifts to the contents of the actual legal document detailing the charges against him. Although the document remains sealed by the court, it is widely believed that the charges will stem from Trump's alleged involvement in a payment made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 presidential election. Specifically, prosecutors may charge Trump with falsifying the business records of his organization to disguise the payment as "legal expenses," rather than hush money reimbursement to Cohen. While this charge is a misdemeanor, prosecutors may pursue a more serious felony charge under New York law by proving that the falsified records were used to conceal or facilitate "another crime." However, as per a report from NBC news, the nature of this alleged additional offense remains unknown at this time.