Donald Trump's Relations With PM Modi And India-US Relationship During His Tenure

Former US President Donald Trump has announced he is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2024 Presidential elections. After the tepid performance of the Republican party, there was some speculation regarding Trump's shot at the Presidency. Several prominent Republican pundits seem eager to back Florida's governor Ron DeSantis instead of Donald Trump, due to his remarkable performance in Florida's governorship race.

Contrary to the Trump presidency's perception in Europe, which was extremely negative, his presidency's perception in India was by and large positive. During a recent speech, celebrating Diwali, Trump announced that if he becomes president again, he will build a museum dedicated to educating people about the genocide of Hindus. Trump reportedly said that the museum will be built in a prominent location in Washington DC, somewhere near Lafayette square. Trump's willingness to talk about topics which are politically incorrect has played a significant role in creating a positive perception of his tenure in India.

Trump and PM Modi's camaraderie

Trump enjoyed a good camaraderie with PM Modi and he has had a positive view of PM Modi for a long time, which dates back to the days when he was not the president of the US. Soon after PM Modi won the elections in 2014, Donald Trump visited Mumbai, India to take stock of the Trump Tower that is being developed in the city. When he was asked about PM Modi, Trump replied by saying PM Modi is doing a wonderful job in unleashing India's potential, adding that earlier there was a lot of red tape, which PM Modi is attempting to get rid of.

Trump acknowledges Islamic terrorism was a major problem affecting India

When Donald Trump became president of the US and had his first bilateral meeting with the Indian PM, PM Modi recalled that he remembers Trump's praise for PM Modi when Trump was not the president, adding that he (PM Modi) still remembers it. When PM Modi visited Texas and addressed the Indian diaspora in Austin, Donald Trump attended the event along with PM Modi. Speaking at the event, he thanked the tremendous contribution Indian Americans make to the US. Trump also spoke about Islamic terrorism, quite directly, which drew the longest round of applause from the crowd and a standing ovation as well. The US President openly speaking about Islamic terrorism was quite significant as during the 90s, when India was suffering from the insurgency in Kashmir and bomb blasts across India, the US ignored India's concern and called terrorism a mere "law and order problem".

Trade became a friction point during Trump's tenure

Although Trump's presidency witnessed a positive relationship with India, there were some points of friction, primarily related to trade. Donald Trump had a protectionist instinct on trade. Since the globalisation of the world economy, several people in middle-America felt left behind. The Ricardian principle ensured that manufacturing jobs moved to nations with cheap labour and people who worked in American manufacturing, felt betrayed. These people were a significant part of Trump's core voter base, and to represent their interests, Trump approached a mercantilist approach to trade. This was not welcomed in India, although both India and US managed to compartmentalise the strategic relationship and trade. If Trump becomes president in 2024, the development of the India-US strategic relationship will stay on track, but frictions on trade may re-emerge.