Donald Trump's Secret Service Agents May Testify Against Him, Says Report

Several Secret Service agents are reportedly slated to give testimony in relation to the federal inquiry into former US President Donald Trump's handling of classified information. According to sources mentioned in a Newsweek report, "multiple" Secret Service agents who have connections to Donald Trump are subpoenaed and expected to appear before a grand jury in Washington D.C., likely on Friday. The investigation is being carried out by Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the Secret Service agents' testimonies are said to be related to the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Fox News anchor Bret Baier first reported the news on Twitter on Monday.

While no further details have been provided, sources say that the appearances are related to Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into the alleged mishandling of classified materials at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last August, as well as the former president's alleged obstruction of federal attempts to retrieve them. Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the materials found at his home. The Secret Service has not yet provided comment on the matter.

Is the case against Trump intensifying?

Recent reports of subpoenas issued to multiple Secret Service agents connected to former President Donald Trump add to the indications that the investigation into his handling of classified materials is intensifying. The subpoenas come after evidence emerged suggesting that Trump may have committed obstruction during his attempts to retain sensitive materials removed from the White House in January 2021, according to The Washington Post. In response, Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed the allegations as baseless "witch-hunts." The investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith is ongoing.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported on Sunday that investigators have evidence suggesting Trump examined some of the boxes containing government documents in an alleged attempt to hold onto certain materials after receiving a federal subpoena to return them all in May 2022. According to the report, Trump is accused of directing people to deceive government officials who were trying to recover the materials, as well as instructing his lawyers to issue statements claiming he had returned all of them to the National Archives and Records Administration.