Donald Trump's Social Media Platform Gets More Time To Go Public

Investors breathed a sigh of relief for the company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's social media venture public. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), voted to grant an extension until September of the following year to complete its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group. This move came just in the nick of time, as a do-or-die deadline loomed for the deal, as per a report from Politico.

Without this extension, both Digital World and the merger would have essentially met their end. For Trump Media & Technology Group, this extension means securing at least $300 million in funding for the company, which operates Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

Here is what you need to know

The merger between Digital World and Trump Media & Technology Group, which was announced in October 2021, has faced intense scrutiny from investors, lawmakers, and regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had accused Digital World of misleading investors regarding its negotiations with Trump Media. However, both companies reaffirmed their commitment to the deal and introduced changes to the combined entity's structure, including giving Donald Trump 55 per cent of voting power in the stock, further cementing his control.

Truth Social, Trump's preferred platform since being banned from Twitter, has been gaining traction. Still, there are more hurdles to clear before the merger can be completed. Digital World must submit amended regulatory filings by October 9, or Trump Media can choose to walk away. The extension vote marks a crucial step in keeping Trump's social media venture alive, as the former President seeks to maintain his online presence and political influence. As of now, it isn't clear if the former President will continue to use just Truth Social. Since January 6th, he has only used Twitter/X once, to post his mugshot.