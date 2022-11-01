Donald Trump’s Son Faces Backlash On Twitter Over Meme Ridiculing Attack On Paul Pelosi

Donald Trump Jr., former US president Donald trump's eldest son, attracted widespread social media backlash on Monday, October 20, after he posted a Halloween message on Twitter and Instagram with references to the violent attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi. The 82-year-old husband of the California Democrat was attacked with a hammer during a break-in incident at her San Francisco home on Friday morning. 42-year-old suspect David Depape was behind the gruesome assault. Pelosi underwent surgery on his skull as he had sustained a fracture whilst he tackled the perpetrator who had come looking for Nancy Pelosi, and was heard shouting: "Where's Nancy?"

Trump Jr., the son of the former US leader, shared a post, now deleted, showing underwear and a hammer with the message, "Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready." Sharing the image, Trump Jr wrote, "The internet remains undefeated...Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant." The tweet did not sit well with Democrats as Donald Trump Jr was bashed unabatedly for mocking the 82-year-old husband of Pelosi who was brutally assaulted.

A South Park-inspired meme was also removed by Trump Jr that hurled the same conspiracy theory which was propelled by Elon Musk, but he later deleted the post. “Dear fact-checkers, this has nothing at all to do with anything going on in the news and simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an altered South Park scene,” Donald Trump's eldest son wrote. "The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow," Hilary Clinton tweeted slamming both Musk and Trump Jr. Musk replied to Clinton, "There is a tiny possibility that there might be more to this story than meets the eyes."

What exactly happened to Nancy Peolosi's husband?

On Friday, a man broke into Nancy Pelosi's home, searching for the speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy?" The man's plan was to detain Paul Pelosi, until her wife, Nancy returned home. The man is now in police custody and has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, as per a report from CBS news. Paul Pelosi, who is 82 years old, was attacked with a hammer by the man. As per a report by the NYTimes, when the police entered the home, they discovered the man and Paul Pelosi wrestling to gain control of the hammer. Nancy Pelosi has faced scrutiny due to her husband's stock trades. As speaker of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi had prior knowledge about which legislations are going to be introduced and which one of them are going to pass. Critics allege that her husband has used that insider information to pick stocks, which has led to calls from the populace that politicians and their family members should not be allowed to trade stocks.