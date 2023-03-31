After the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict former US President Donald Trump, his two sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump lambasted the March 30 indictment ruling. On Thursday, the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former US President Donald Trump over undisclosed charges related to the Stormy Daniels case. Both the sons of the business mogul-turned-politician unleashed a string of attacks and even compared the United States of America to the “Banana Republic”. The eldest son of the former US President even went on to state that the “corrupt elites” were involved in the Thursday voting.

“Our corrupt elites aren't threatened by violent criminals on the streets because all of them have private security. They don't care if normal people are being terrorized. But they are threatened by Trump, which is why they're willing to turn us into a Banana Republic to stop him!”, Donald Trump Jr wrote on Thursday (local time) following the verdict by the New York Grand Jury. Similar assertions were made by Trump’s other son who described the hearing as the “third world prosecutorial misconduct”. “This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter. With the March 30 ruling, the former US president became the first US president to be indicted on criminal charges. While the nitty gritty of the charges is still not clear, the charges focused on the former president’s involvement in the payment of hush money, to a porn star, Stormy Daniels. The case deals with Daniels' claims that she had an affair with the former US President. In regards to the case, Michael D. Cohen Trump’s “fixer” pleaded guilty to making the payments to Daniels and eventually emerged as one of the key witnesses in the case.

Our corrupt elites aren't threatened by violent criminals on the streets because all of them have private security. They don't care if normal people are being terrorized. But they are threatened by Trump, which is why they're willing to turn us into a Banana Republic to stop him! https://t.co/y5TdrdT2K7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 30, 2023

This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2023

Eric Trump calls the Manhattan DA a ‘puppet’

The former President’s youngest son called The Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg a “Soros puppet”. “This is what you get for giving a crooked politician 1 million dollars. Alvin Bragg is a Soros puppet…,” Eric Trump wrote on Thursday (local time). In a separate video, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. called the whole saga “communist-level sh*t”. He also warned some of the hardline Republicans to take the issue seriously. "This is communist-level sh*t. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot blush." Don Jr asserted in his show “Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.”. “You can have your sound bites and you can do your nonsense and pretend you're doing great and hire your influencers. But if you don't think that's an issue, guess what? Just wait till they come for you. Because they will," he asserted. Following the March 30 voting, prosecutors asked the former US President to surrender and face arraignment on charges that have not been made public as of now. The former US President is also expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face more than 30 counts of business fraud.

This is what you get for giving a crooked politician 1 million dollars. Alvin Bragg is a Soros puppet… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2023