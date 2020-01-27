Donald Trump's Spiritual Advisor Clarifies Her Call For 'satanic Wombs To Miscarry'

US President Donald Trump administration's Chair of the Evangelical Advisory Board Paula White posted a clarification on January 26 for what she meant by 'satanic wombs'. The White House employee had delivered a sermon on January 5 where she can be heard asking the crowd to pray with her that all 'satanic pregnancies' 'miscarry right now'.

A video of the sermon was later posted on Twitter, by a liberal activist group. This video drew harsh criticism from various internet users. However, White responded saying that her words were 'clearly taken out of context'.

Our tax dollars are paying this woman’s salary—>”We command all Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now! We declare that anything that’s been conceived in Satanic wombs, that it will miscarry right now!”—Paula White, Trump‘s Special Adviser to the Faith & Opportunity Initiative pic.twitter.com/7IE0vK0cdl — Sally Hunt🌹 (@sallyhunt666) January 26, 2020

Both White and Trump have reportedly been close for more than 18 years, even before she was appointed to her position in the White House. White preaches the “prosperity gospel,” a set of beliefs that God wants His followers have good health and be wealthy as well. Many other Christians consider the 'prosperity gospel' heretical.

White claims to have said those words 'metaphorically'. Days after facing severe backlash, she offered an explanation on Twitter.

Netizens say 'this is not Christianity'

Most backlash for White surrounded around how the sermon was 'not Christianity' and demanded a 'separation' of the spiritual adviser from the Trump administration.

This is not Christianity. Paula White is not a follower of Jesus Christ. https://t.co/68ipsDXN1t — Travis | Text FIGHT to 24477 (@travisakers) January 26, 2020

Everyone's upset about #satanicpregnancy but what bothered me the most about the sermon from @Paula_White was her statement against the animal kingdom. She does realize in her faith God created the animal kingdom right? She just isn't talented with her vocabulary. #Conartist pic.twitter.com/jCTMTLdj3a — Candi Davis🧢 (@CandiDa82611772) January 26, 2020

Jesus looking at Paula White when she shows up trying to get into heaven #satanicpregnancy pic.twitter.com/m4u7o6U4En — Tahir Anderson Duckett (@TahirDuckett) January 26, 2020

Any "pro-life" politician, political commentator, bishop, priest or minister who has not demanded that Paula White be fired immediately from the White House staff is a fake - a complete 100% fake.

So, let's see how many fakes there are out there...

A lot.https://t.co/odjGEAURBl — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 27, 2020

#satanicpregnancy

Paula White is dangerously corrupt. She's not a Christian, she's a dangerous and unscrupulous charlatan who has ZERO business being in the White House or anywhere near it. pic.twitter.com/NxbLnSjl0P — CinnamonLattePlease ☕ (@MOMof11BravoVet) January 26, 2020

We really need a separation of Paula White and state. #satanicpregnancy — Phill McUpp (@_Cloaked) January 26, 2020

I actually think she’s a perfect match for the Trump presidency. Paula White is to Christianity what Trump is to conservatism. A cancer. https://t.co/jOU2XF7zQs — Brittany Pounders (@LibertyBritt) January 26, 2020

