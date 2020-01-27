The Debate
Donald Trump's Spiritual Advisor Clarifies Her Call For 'satanic Wombs To Miscarry'

US News

Donald Trump administration's chair of the evangelical advisory board,  Paula White posted a clarification on January 26 for what she meant by 'satanic womb'.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump administration's Chair of the Evangelical Advisory Board Paula White posted a clarification on January 26 for what she meant by 'satanic wombs'. The White House employee had delivered a sermon on January 5 where she can be heard asking the crowd to pray with her that all 'satanic pregnancies' 'miscarry right now'.

A video of the sermon was later posted on Twitter, by a liberal activist group. This video drew harsh criticism from various internet users. However, White responded saying that her words were 'clearly taken out of context'. 

Both White and Trump have reportedly been close for more than 18 years, even before she was appointed to her position in the White House. White preaches the “prosperity gospel,” a set of beliefs that God wants His followers have good health and be wealthy as well. Many other Christians consider the 'prosperity gospel' heretical.

White claims to have said those words 'metaphorically'. Days after facing severe backlash, she offered an explanation on Twitter.

Netizens say 'this is not Christianity'

Most backlash for White surrounded around how the sermon was 'not Christianity' and demanded a 'separation' of the spiritual adviser from the Trump administration. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

