Donald Trump's US-Mexico Border Falls On Mexican Side Due To Strong Winds

United States President Donald Trump's signature campaign of US-Mexico border wall witnessed a blow as a portion of that wall fell into Mexico due to strong winds. According to American news reports, the border wall had collapsed at midday on January 29 and then landed on a row of trees. The police in Mexicali, a town on the Mexico-California border, the fallen length of the wall was nearly 130 feet long.

Agent Carlos Pitones of the Customs and Border Protection sector in El Centro, California told an international media outlet that sections which could not handle the strong winds were newly constructed. Since the concrete foundation was not yet cured, the wall panels were unable to withstand the weather conditions.

The National Weather Service reported that the speed of the winds in the area went as high as 37 mph on Wednesday. A video was also shared by the American broadcaster showing the metal panels leaning against the trees as winds whip dirt up from the construction site on the Californian side of the border.

No damage caused

Pitons reportedly also said that the authorities are grateful there was no property damage or injuries during the entire incident. Customs and Border Protection also said that the officials had diverted the traffic from the adjacent area of the border wall while the Mexican government is working on the next stops of correcting the damage. In order to allow cleanup, Pitons also admitted that it is currently not known how long the construction work in the area will be required to suspend.

However, Trump administration has pulled hundreds of millions of dollars from several government accounts to construct a barrier through 450 miles between US and Mexico. Earlier this month, the government had also announced that the wall had reached the 100-mile mark by replacing the existing portions of the wall with new, enhanced designs. Nearly half a mile was constructed brand new in the Rio Grande Valley as no wall had previously existed.

