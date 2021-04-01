Donald Trump's Video With Daughter-in-law Taken Down By Facebook Over 'indefinite Ban'

Citing the ‘indefinite’ suspension on his social media accounts, Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down former US President Donald Trump and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s online news show The Right View produced by Trump campaign 2020 last year. The talk show was removed from each of Lara Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as Facebook cited that the ex-US president was permanently dismissed from the social media platform after the January 6 insurrection at the capitol building as the ex-leader drew flak for his provocative political speeches streamed online. Twitter, on January 8 banned Trump’s accounts permanently, with Instagram and Facebook taking similar action to “deplatform” the ex commander-in-chief’s inciting rhetorics.

Wife of Trump’s elder son Eric Trump, on Tuesday, took to her official handles to condemn the social media giant of its hasty step posting the screenshot of the warning that read: ‘Content posted on Facebook and Instagram in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platform (including new posts with President Trump speaking) and will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it.’ Meanwhile in a separate email dispatched to Lara Trump, Facebook cited objection stating that it will not allow any content related to the former US President as the restrictions on his accounts were indefinite.

Regularly aired on some channels

“In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” the email shared by Lara read. The email mentioned that the guideline was effective across all of Trump’s personal and campaign accounts, messaging and formal communication channels, and former Trump surrogates on the website. Although Trump has been regularly aired speaking on channels like Fox, Newsmax, News, NewsNation, etc that have aired coverage of his speech at CPAC.

Earlier, Trump revealed his plans to launch his own social media platform after he was permanently banned. In an interview with Fox News, a member of Trump’s political team unveiled his plans saying he [Trump] was progressing and will have his voice back one way or the other. Further, he informed on the condition of anonymity that Trump’s team was going forward with his goal execution and was taking time “to do it right”. Separately, Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller told the network that Trump will take two and three months to launch his own platform.

(Image Credit: AP)