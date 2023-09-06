'Don't expect Russia to flip its position on Ukraine war this year': US Advisor

The United States has stated that gaining "absolute consensus on a statement on Ukraine" would be a challenge at the G20 Summit, said the White House, on Wednesday, September 6. The US also expects that Russia will not change its position over the Ukraine war. This statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan comes while responding to the question about India’s position on the Ukraine war.

US National Security Advisor has also recalled last year's G20 Summit which took place in Indonesia in November and said that India had signed on to the Bali Communique which condemned the war in the Ukraine. "India signed on to the statement, most members it was as I recalled. Russia was the main objector to the proposition that so many of the other members of the G20 signed on to," said Sullivan.

US on Russia's position in Ukraine

On the Current position of Russia in Ukraine, Sullivan said, "Don't expect that Russia is going to flip its position on the Ukraine war this year," during the press briefing on September 6. Sullivan also highlighted that getting a consensus on a statement on Ukraine would be challenging as Russia has a seat at the table and will be at the leader level because Putin has to be there.

Further, he assured that most of the G20 members are also part of the UN General Assembly, where they continue to hold the position of Russia as well as your people, in violation of the UN Charter as war must end on terms consistent with the UN charter. This consensus was achieved after months of hard diplomacy by connected States and our partners and it continues to reflect where international sentiment is on this issue, said a US Security advisor.

Apart from Russia, Sullivan also shared the White House's views on the human rights situation in India and shared that the US President would discuss the same with PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20. The G20 Summit 2023 New Delhi is the 18th Meeting of the G20 Group in India which is the President country of this summit. Leaders of all the member countries are scheduled to take part in the global event.