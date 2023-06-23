Dosa To Aloo Paratha, Shoutout To Samosa Caucus: PM Modi's Speech Full Of Food Mentions

Dosa to Aloo Paratha, Srikhand to Swandesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian cuisine keeps changing every 100 miles exemplifying the nation's diversity. In his 50-minute address before the United States Congress, PM Modi highlighted the beauty of Indian diversity. “Every 100 miles, our cuisine changes, from Dosa to Alu Paratha and from Srikhand to Swandesh. We enjoy all of this. We are home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of that. In India, diversity is a natural way of life,” the PM said.

Talking about the rising curiosity of the world about India, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, the world wants to know more and more about India. Curiosity...We were honoured to receive over 100 members of the US Congress in India over the last decade. Everyone wants to understand India's development, diversity and democracy.”

Diversity, democracy and the samosa caucus

Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the diversity of Indian democracy, told the US Congress that there are about 2,500 political parties in India with over 20 different parties governing various states of India. "We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, and yet we speak in one voice." "In India, diversity is a natural way of life," PM Modi said.

Referencing the Samosa caucus, a group of Indian-American lawmakers in the US House and Senate, who advocate for legislation like better immigration policy, Prime Minister Modi said the Samosa caucus seems to be the flavour of the house.

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas

The Prime Minister, whose US Congress address received not one but three standing ovations, highlighted how the vision of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas is translating into reality. PM Modi also spoke about India's national health infrastructure, the rise of its digital economy, the capacity to provide 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccines and how women are taking on leadership roles.