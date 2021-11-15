Doug Emhoff Backs Wife And US Vice President Kamala Harris Over Low Approval Rating

While accompanying US Vice President Kamala Harris on her first European trip since taking office, her husband Doug Emhoff defended her low approval ratings and minimised regular criticism levelled against her. As per the reports of the Washington Examiner, Emhoff said at a seminar on gender equality in Paris that one of the things he has learnt through being married to Kamala Harris is that being "first" in so many things is challenging.

According to him, Harris once said that with breaking barriers, people break things and when they break things, they get cut and when they get cut sometimes they bleed. Harris is the first female vice president of the United States of South Asian ethnicity. According to Fox News, Harris has faced a barrage of criticism since taking office, ranging from her post as US-Mexico border czar, which included only one trip to the southern border, to her apparent attempt at a French accent while speaking with Parisian scientists last week.

Not just women, everyone is affected by this issue

Emhoff stated in front of France's Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities that it is impossible to overstate the importance of the subject of bullying, according to the Daily Mail. He further said that they can't afford to let anything slide and they need to be focussed and keep moving forward. He also said that everyone, and not just women, is affected by this issue.

Emhoff spoke about the need for males to support women at the event's conclusion. He stated that he believes that supporting women is the right thing to do and he has done it all his life. He further said that men must rise to the occasion and become part of the solution, not the issue. According to Daily Mail, Vice President Harris was accompanied by Emhoff to formal engagements in France, including a lavish dinner on Thursday night with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace.

Kamala Harris also met a group of international leaders

Doug Emhoff also accompanied wife Kamala Harris as the US Vice President met a group of international leaders to discuss events in Libya. The Washington Post dubbed Emhoff accompanying Harris during Biden's presidential campaign as a secret weapon when he took a break from his successful legal career to join them.

Image: AP