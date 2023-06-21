Douglass Stewart, Co-founder Of Yoga In New York, Lauds India's Gift To The World

The USA is also gearing up to celebrate and mark the ninth International Day of Yoga. Preparations are underway at Times Square in New York with the aim of ensuring the participation of more and more people in the event on Wednesday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in city to kick off the global event.

Yoga and India

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated globally on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 2014 UN address, suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Ahead of the grand event on Wednesday, the co-founder of Yoga in New York, Douglass Stewart, credited India for its ages-old roots in yoga. "Yoga has its foundation in India. The principles have been around for thousands of years. It is interesting that the Western culture has started to adapt," said Douglass Stewart.

Stewart added, "Each teacher will decide their poses. Depending on which school you belong to, your lineage will depend. For example, there are 500 poses and there are 24 poses (in different schools). I will move through 15 poses during the day. So that, you get to absorb what you are generating and appreciate the sun. I call, it would be a lava-like class, very small and methodical".

As Times Square is slated to host the grand event on Wednesday, June 21, Stewart said, "Tomorrow, we start the class at 7:30 in the morning, and then we have hourly classes ending at 7:30 pm, during sunset. We will start the day with some sun salutations and move so that the people are oriented through the day. That's how the day will line up, seven classes during the day," he added.