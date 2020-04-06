Dr. Deborah Brix: Decreasing Cases In Italy And Spain Give Hope For USA's Future

Dr. Deborah Brix, a senior physician who has been one of the leading members of the US task force to combat COVID-19 in the United States along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, gave an update on the situation in the country during the daily White House press briefing.

READ: Tigers In New York Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19, First Known Case In World

Using multiple slides, Dr. Brix showed the graph which represented multiple States and the cases as per the population across the country.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States had bought "a tremendous amount" of hydroxychloroquine and there were "very strong signs" it can treat the new coronavirus despite its effectiveness being yet to be confirmed through testing.

"I would love to go to a laboratory and spend a couple of years testing something. We don't have time. we don't have two hours because people are dying," Trump said during a White House briefing. "If it does help great. If it doesn't help, we gave it a shot."

"What really do we have to lose," Trump added.

President Trump and PM Modi had a conversation on Saturday and the two leaders agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for the physical and mental well-being of people during the major global health crisis.

A White House readout of the call between the two leaders said that the US President spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: US Faces Worst Week Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Warns Country's Top Doctor

The USA has reported 3,36,673 cases of coronavirus with at least 9,600 deaths. It has the highest number of cases of the virus across the world and has reported more death cases than China, the epicentre of the virus.

READ: ACLU Files 1st Coronavirus Curfew Lawsuit In Puerto Rico

READ: Trump Extends Best Wishes To Johnson; Says Will Recover From Coronavirus