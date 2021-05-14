Dr Fauci Backs India's Decision On COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Gap; Refutes 'cover Up' Claims

In a major development, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci endorsed India's decision to extend the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, in an interview to ANI on Thursday. Calling it a 'reasonable approach', Fauci said that the decision benefitted from an 'efficacy standpoint'. Moreover, he reasoned that to tackle India's difficult COVID situation, it must figure out ways to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Dr. Fauci calls India's decision to increase dose gap as 'reasonable'

"When you are in a very difficult situation, the way you are in India, you have to try and figure out ways to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as you can. I would not refer to it as a cover-up when you don't have enough vaccines. So I believe that it is a reasonable approach to do. The fact that you delay it that long, it is very unlikely that it would have a negative effect on the efficacy of the vaccine," said Dr. Fauci.

He added, "India is a large country. You have to work with other countries and organisations. India is one of the best manufacturers in the world, you have to use that resource for yourself. You can use the military resources sometimes in such situations, to set up field hospitals that serve as a substitute to hospitals."

Covishield dose gap increased

On Thursday, on the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the Centre has increased the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks and no change for Covaxin dosage interval. In March, NTAGI had revised the interval between doses from 4-6 weeks to 4-8 weeks, based on 'emerging scientific evidence'. The UK uses a 12-week gap cycle for all vaccine doses administered to its citizens and has administered 5.42 crore doses till date.

Moreover, NTAGI has also recommended deferring vaccination of those testing positive for COVID-19 by atleast six months after recovery. The panel has also stated that pregnant women may be offered a choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women were eligible for jabs any time after delivery. These decisions as the US has announced its plans to lift its export ban on vaccine materials to produce Covishield, which is yet to fructify. Centre has stated that India will have access to 200 crore jabs between August-December, as production is set to ramp up,