Dr Fauci's Retirement Package Estimated At $350,000 A Year, Maximum In US History: Report

Chief medical adviser to United States President Joe Biden, Dr Anthony Fauci, is expected to receive a record amount of the federal government retirement package with an annual payment of more than $350,000, considered to be the highest in US history, according to a report by Forbes. After working for 55 years as a federal employee, Dr Fauci, who turned 81 on December 24, has given no indication that he will retire anytime soon. Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) since 1984.

As per the Forbes report, based on the assessment at OpenTheBooks.com, the lengthy career of the chief adviser entitles him for a yearly retirement benefit of over $350,000, which would grow with yearly cost-of-living changes. In addition to this, Fauci became the highest paying government worker for the second consecutive year, outearning the president, four-star military generals, as well as more than 4.3 million of his colleagues, Sputnik reported. In 2020, Fauci was paid $434,312 as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), up from $417,608 the year before.

Fauci received $1.252 million in pay during the time period of 2018 to 2020

Furthermore, Fauci has received a permanent salary adjustment in 2004 during former President George W. Bush's term for his biodefense work, the report informed. US Federal workers, who have the same tenure as Fauci's can retire earning "80% of high-3 average income, plus credit for sick leave," as per the Office of Personnel Management.

In addition to this, according to statistics from OpenTheBooks.com, Fauci received a total of $1.252 million in pay during the time period of 2018 to 2020. Further, Forbes has estimated that he would have gotten a federal pension of $333,745 each year, if he had retired at the end of Fiscal Year 2020, along with the cost-of-living increases, depending on 80% of his best three-year average.

Fauci is also likely to be eligible for a government-funded annuity. After 10 years of service, federal workers are eligible to 2% of high-3 average salary for each year. Additionally, according to this regulation in the US, Fauci could earn an extra $8,300 to $8,500 per year if his income is not cut, Sputnik reported.

(Image: AP)