Dr Seuss Books Top US Bestseller Charts As Company Pulls 6 Titles Over 'racist' Portrayals

After six Dr Seuss titles were withdrawn because of the racist portrayals of people of colour, the people in the United States have reportedly flocked to bag their own copies of children’s author’s books. As per the Guardian report, Dr Seuss Enterprises announced on Tuesday, which was also the birthday of late Theodor Seuss Geisel, that at least six titles portrayed people in ways that were “hurtful and wrong.” However, by Thursday morning, the bestseller chart of the e-commerce website, Amazon was filled with Seuss titles.

Reportedly, nine of the top ten books were by the late writer and 30 of the top 50. The organisation on Tuesday had said in a statement that “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr Seuss Enterprises’ catalogue represents and supports all communities and families.” Several Amazon reviewers, however, expressed disagreement with the decision and one of them from the listing for Mulberry Street wrote, “I can’t tell you how angry I am that it will no longer be published.”

‘Racism’ in Dr Seuss books

The first book by the beloved writer, ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street’ contains an illustration of a Chinese man that even caused controversy two years ago when it was included in a mural. Further, another title, ‘If I Ran the Zoo’ suggests that a “chieftain” in a turban could be kept in a zoo and even contains a drawing of two men described as being from Africa shown wearing grass skirts and carrying exotic-looking animals.

The sales of used copies of six titles that have been suspended include, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat’s Quizzer. However, these were put on sale for hundreds of dollars as sellers sought to profit. Seuss himself had revised the 1937 title Mulberry Street saying that, “I had a gentleman with a pigtail. I coloured him yellow and called him a Chinaman. That’s the way thing were 50 years ago. In later editions, I refer to him as a Chinese man. I have taken the colour out of the gentleman and removed the pigtail and now he looks like an Irishman.” Seuss died in 1991.

