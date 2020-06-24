Dallas Officials Caught Drag-racing Under Investigation After Video Hits Internet

Two sheriffs in Dallas, US are now under scrutiny after they were caught on camera participating in a drag race. According to reports, the race took place on June 18 and wasn’t authorised by the Sherrif’s office. The incident came into notice after clips of the race began circulating online on June 19.

Read: US: DC Police Expand Perimeter Around Lafayette Square

On June 22, the Dallas County Chief’s Office admitted that it would investigate the now-viral video of the two sheriffs. The clip showed the officers racing in their marked vehicles in Yello Belly FDrag Strip in Grand Prairie. Many spectators, who were present to cheer, came out in the defence of the officers and said that it was a way to boost “community-police relations”. One of them while speaking to reports later said that in the eyes of the public, it was a sign of positivity based on the what was currently going on the nation.

Increased scrutiny on Police

This comes as scrutiny over police officials in the US have risen, post the death of George Floyd. Many experts have highlighted the injuries caused by police weapons on civilians. Agnes Callamard, Director of Global Freedom of Expression at Columbia University and a U.N. adviser, earlier this week, said that the growing use of less-lethal weapons is “cause for grave concern” and may sometimes violate international law.

Read: Police Disperse Workers Rallying In Peru

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has questioned whether equipping officers “in a manner more appropriate for a battlefield may put them in the mindset that confrontation and conflict are inevitable. Projectiles caused 53 deaths and 300 permanent disabilities among 1,984 serious injuries recorded by medical workers in over a dozen countries from 1990 to 2015, said Rohini Haar, an emergency room doctor in Oakland, California, and primary author of the 2016 Physicians for Human Rights report assembled with civil rights groups.

Read: Injuries At Protests Draw Scrutiny To Use Of Police Weaponry

Read: US: NYPD Boss Says 'cut Smartly' As Defund Police Drumbeat Grows

Representative Image, credits: Pixabey