Drones That Hovered On US Warship In 2019 Remain Unidentified: Official

Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday has revealed that drones and other aircraft that raised alarm after hovering atop an American warship almost two years ago are still unidentified. In July 2019, nearly six drones swarmed around several US warships off the California coast for over 90 minutes, inciting suspicion that they were not commercial machines. Later, a report by NBC revealed that the drones were also able to match the speed of a US destroyer travelling at 16 knots while in low-visibility conditions.

Speaking at the Defence Writers Group event in Washington, Gilday said that the drone and other sightings were still being assessed. “I am aware of those sightings, and as it’s been reported, there have been other sightings by aviators in the air and by other ships not only of the United States but other nations — and of course other elements within the U.S. joint force,” Gilday said. He further said that the data has been collected and was being analysed at a separate repository. READ | Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

'Not extraterrestrial'

When asked if the drones were “extraterrestrial”, the Navy chief answered that the team had not identified any indications of them being foreign. Back in 2019, the incident raised suspicion of a “severe security breach” and had also prompted a probe by the Senate Intelligence Committee. An investigative report into the matter, compiled by the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the Defense Department, is pending and has to be submitted by June 25.

Drones serve as an important tool for surveillance and have the power to pass secret information to enemy camps. Recently, the Indian Navy inducted two Predator drones from an American firm on lease to carry out surveillance in the Indian Ocean region and is also likely to be deployed along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The predator drones have already begun flying operations and have the capability to remain airborne for over 30 hours.

(Image Credits: Associated Press)