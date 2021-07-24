Dutch Teen Who Flew To Space With Jeff Bezos 'never Brought Anything From Amazon'

The young Dutch teen who flew to space with billionaire Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin told him that he never bought anything from Amazon. The 18-year-old Oliver Daemen admitted to the Amazon.com founder that he never purchased anything from the website. Daemen became the world's youngest space traveller this week after he flew with Jeff Bezos and three others in his first space flight to the Karman Line on July 19.

During a quick chat with the world's richest man, Daemen informed Bezos about his non-existing experience with Amazon. However, Bezos chuckled back in astonishment and told Daemen that it was long ago when he heard something like that. They spoke during an interview with Reuters at the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Friday.

The youngest traveller to space

Daemen is a young lad from the Netherlands who replaced the winner of the 28 million dollar public auction for the seat for a 3-minute flight. Daemen is a space enthusiast who also holds a private pilot's license. He is an incoming freshman physics student Utrecht University in September. After becoming the youngest space traveller, he is not sure what he wants to do later in life, but would seriously consider a career in space travel, he told Reuters. He found out about the trip while he was on another trip to Italy. According to CNBC, Daemen's ticket was purchased by his father, who is the Chief of a private equity firm.

Blue Origin took its first flight on July 20

Blue Origin's introductory flight departed with Jeff Bezos and four others including brother Mark Bezos. The flight accommodates four people including 57-year-old Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark. Mark is the family financer who heads the Bezos Family Foundation. An 82-year-old astronaut, Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch teen, Oliver Daemen accompanies them on the flight. The maiden flight touched the Karman line on July 20, Tuesday.

