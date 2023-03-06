E-bike Battery Causes Massive Blaze In NYC Grocery Store, Injures Seven People

Seven people were injured in an NYC blaze after an E-bike battery sparked near the Bronx grocery store, in New York City NYC, said officials according to New York Post. A massive fire broke out after an e-bike sparked and was gutted into a Bronx grocery store. An EMS worker and a civilian got serious burns after flames broke out at the Concourse Food Plaza at 2096 Grand Concourse in the West Bronx section around 10:40 a.m., said officials, reported NYP. Further, five firefighters have suffered minor injuries.

E-bike battery blast in NYC's grocery store

NYC's Mayor Eric Adams addressed the public on Twitter and wrote: " I'm relieved to report that no one has been seriously injured in today’s 5-alarm fire in the Bronx. @FDNY Commissioner Kavanagh has been sounding the alarm on the danger of lithium batteries on e-bikes and today we again saw why. Safety must come first."

“We have witnessed this over and over again, and that is why we’re going to continue to amplify the message that a simple device like this, this charred scooter, is only a symbol of what is happening behind us and what has continued to take place since early this morning,” said Adams while addressing the Sunday afternoon NYC blaze. Further, he added: “We’re still fighting the fire because of the type of device the fire started from.”

The tweet was attached with a video in which he shared the updates on the incident. In the video shared by Mayor Adam, one can witness him standing near the incident site. He has also raised the issue of the batteries, which have been the primary cause of the recent fires in the city, some of which have been fatal. Almost 50 units and more than 200 firefighters had reached the fire site to douse it. The reason the massive fire broke out was because of the scooter’s lithium-ion battery which rose to five alarms.



Meanwhile, the fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the (Electric) bike has caused “extraordinary damage". While talking about the incident, the commissioner said that the entire building has been completely destroyed and the roof has caved in.

"There’s nothing left. And it is all because of this single bike,” said Kavanagh. Earlier in 2022, a fire caused by e-bike batteries killed six people in the city. According to the officials, 219 such incidents took place by the batteries last year which left 147 people injured.