EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes On America's Independence Day; Hails 'strong Partnership'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to the microblogging platform to extend wishes to the government and the people of US on their Independence Day. Today, July 4, 2021, marks the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States (US). EAM Jaishankar stated that the strong partnership between the two nations 'will continue to grow further.'

Convey my warm wishes to @SecBlinken and the Government & people of the USA on their Independence Day. Confident that our strong partnership, one based on so many shared values and interests will continue to grow further. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 4, 2021

Significance of the day

Independence Day -- colloquially referred to as the Fourth of July is celebrated in the United States every year. The day is special for the people of the United States as it marks the date in 1776 when the second Continental Congress approved the US Declaration of Independence marking the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule and at the same time built the outline of the new government on the basis of liberal policies. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington, are considered the founders of the United States.



Celebrations and Fireworks

America's Independence Day is celebrated with the traditional grand show of fireworks which holds great significance in the day's history. The day is marked with festivities, ranging from get-togethers, parades, and concerts or more casual family meetups and barbecues. The Fourth of July has become a major focus of leisure activities and the most common symbol of the holiday is the American flag, and a common musical accompaniment is “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem of the United States. Americans also wear red, white, and blue outfits on this day. July 4 is also observed as the national holiday for the country. However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 6,21,255 people and infected 34,588,176 till now, the celebrations are expected to be low-key.

India-US relation

New Delhi shares a great rapport with Washington, and over the years bilateral cooperation has broadened. The United States and India have shared interests in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity.

Moreover, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the nation, the US announced support of USD 41 million to help Indians in strongly fighting against the devastating coronavirus.