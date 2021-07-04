Last Updated:

EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes On America's Independence Day; Hails 'strong Partnership'

EAM Jaishankar took to Twitter to extend wishes to the government and the people of the US on the occasion of the country's Independence Day

Written By
Amrit Burman
Jaishankar, India- US, COVID-19, US Independence Day 2021

IMAGE: PTI


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to the microblogging platform to extend wishes to the government and the people of US on their Independence Day. Today, July 4, 2021, marks the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States (US). EAM Jaishankar stated that the strong partnership between the two nations 'will continue to grow further.'

Significance of the day

Independence Day -- colloquially referred to as the Fourth of July is celebrated in the United States every year. The day is special for the people of the United States as it marks the date in 1776 when the second Continental Congress approved the US Declaration of Independence marking the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule and at the same time built the outline of the new government on the basis of liberal policies. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington, are considered the founders of the United States.

READ | US Independence Day: Know history, significance and more about Fourth of July celebrations


Celebrations and Fireworks

America's Independence Day is celebrated with the traditional grand show of fireworks which holds great significance in the day's history. The day is marked with festivities, ranging from get-togethers, parades, and concerts or more casual family meetups and barbecues. The Fourth of July has become a major focus of leisure activities and the most common symbol of the holiday is the American flag, and a common musical accompaniment is “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem of the United States. Americans also wear red, white, and blue outfits on this day.  July 4 is also observed as the national holiday for the country. However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 6,21,255 people and infected 34,588,176 till now, the celebrations are expected to be low-key.

READ | PM Modi sends 'Warm felicitation and greetings to Joe Biden' on 245th Independence day

India-US relation

New Delhi shares a great rapport with Washington, and over the years bilateral cooperation has broadened. The United States and India have shared interests in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity.

READ | Jaishankar meets his counterparts from US, other countries; discusses bilateral issues, COVID-19

Moreover, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the nation, the US announced support of USD 41 million to help Indians in strongly fighting against the devastating coronavirus.

READ | India Global Forum 2021: S Jaishankar waxes eloquent on new global agenda & Big Tech
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND