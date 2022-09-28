EAM Jaishankar Meets US Commerce Secy; Discusses 'resilient' Supply Chains, Semiconductors

The United States Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo on Monday met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and talk about the commercial relationship between India and the US. They further discussed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). According to a press release from the US Department of Commerce, the engagement of the Indian government in IPEF was also appreciated by Secretary Raimondo. Additionally, she has even welcomed Jaishankar's opinions on ‘IPEF going forward’.

In order to deliver to all IPEF members, the US Secretary underlined the necessity for an ambitious and high-standard outcome, underpinned by tangible benefits. As per the release, she “looks forward to working closely with India in the discussions ahead.”

Taking to Twitter, Raimondo said, “I look forward to deepening the bilateral commercial relationship through engagements such as the - CEO Forum & Commercial Dialogue”

Today I met with #India’s Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on how we can work more closely together on #IPEF. I look forward to deepening the bilateral commercial relationship through engagements such as the 🇺🇸-🇮🇳 CEO Forum & Commercial Dialogue https://t.co/BwfRtqJ5a3 pic.twitter.com/K8UWq9deq9 — Secretary Gina Raimondo (@SecRaimondo) September 26, 2022

US Commerce Secy and EAM discussed a variety of topics

Secretary Raimondo also confirmed the latest appointment of CEOs to the US Section of the US-India CEO Forum (CEO Forum). The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar both have agreed that the CEO Forum and the US-India Commercial Dialogue are important opportunities to enhance the US-India commercial relationship and improve progress on issues important to both the nations' economies, as per the release.

On Monday, the two ministers also talked about the bilateral high technology collaboration.

Furthermore, this meeting between the two ministers came as Jaishankar is on a 10-day trip to the US to have bilateral engagements with a number of US cabinet ministers. During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed robust supply chains, high technology collaboration, semiconductors, and business development.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said in a tweet, “An excellent meeting with Commerce Secretary @SecRaimondo. Our conversation covered resilient supply chains, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, high technology cooperation, semiconductors and business promotion. Look forward to seeing her in India.”

It is pertinent to mention that EAM Jaishankar also visited US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. On Saturday in New York, the External Affairs Minister wrapped up the high-level discussion at the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, 13 nations that make up the international economic framework are known as IPEF. Since the Framework's May debut, IPEF nations have had extensive conversations to examine each of its pillars. On May 23, in Tokyo, the USA and other Indo-Pacific partner nations jointly announced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

