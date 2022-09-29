EAM Jaishankar Says India-US Relationship Today 'not Narrow' And Impacts Rest Of The World

The relationship between India and the United States today has an impact on the rest of the world, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Describing further, he said that this is because many nations look to the association both individually and bilaterally in the hopes of finding the solutions that the world is seeking in numerous areas. During a press briefing on Wednesday, Jaishankar asserted, “I think our relationship today impacts the rest of the world. There are a lot of countries which look to us individually and bilaterally for some part of the betterment which they hope for solutions which the world is searching for in many respects,” ANI reported.

EAM Jaishankar also emphasised the US trip as a comfortable one and stated that he had some really good meetings with the US Ministers, defining the bilateral dialogues between the two nations as robust, friendly, and fruitful.

Notably, Jaishankar was visiting the US for ten days to have bilateral engagements with many members of the US cabinet, including Gina Raimondo, the secretary of commerce. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomed the External Affairs Minister at the Pentagon on Monday in an expanded honour cordon ceremony.

'Both countries know how to make space for one another and work': Jaishankar

Furthermore, in a statement during the briefing, Jaishankar said, “That’s the sort of broad sense that I want to give you of a very solid, positive, productive bilateral conversation but framed in the context of larger global challenges where there was a very high degree of convergence on how we look at those challenges, we may articulate it a bit differently as we are oppositions and our priorities at some times will be different,” ANI reported.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that, although not always agreeing on every issue, both countries know how to make space for one another and work. Additionally, the EAM spoke with the US Congress, and the two parties had a fruitful talk on the condition of the semiconductor sector and the ease of conducting business in India.

Indicating the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, “Appreciated meeting with senior members of US Congress who are committed to strengthening our partnership.”

Jaishnakar concluded the high-level United Nations General Assembly debate on Saturday which was held in New York. The EAM was present in New York from September 18 to 24.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, during a joint news conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added that the US-India cooperation is one of the most consequential in the world.

