Earthquake Of 8.2 Magnitude Hits Alaskan Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued

The Alaskan peninsula was hit by an earthquake of 8.2 magnitude on July 28 which further resulted in a Tsunami warning. The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometres) southeast of the town of Perryville at about 8:15 pm. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was about 29 miles (46 kilometres) below the surface of the ocean.

Earthquake hits Alaskan Peninsula

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula. The Tsunami warning has been issued after Alaska was hit by an earthquake of 8.2 magnitude on July 28. The Tsunami warning has also been issued from Hinchinbrook Entrance, 90 miles (144.84 kilometres) east of Seward, to Unimak Pass. The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a Tsunami warning for the Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass, 80 miles (128.75 kilometres) northeast of Unalaska, to Samalga Pass, Alaska, which is 30 miles (48.28 kilometres) southwest of Nikolski.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 8.2 - 91 km ESE of Perryville, Alaska https://t.co/DusSgxqIuC — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 29, 2021

Two other earthquakes occurred within half an hour

According to the Associated Press, the Tsunami warning for Hawaii has been cancelled. Two other earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.2 and 5.6 were reported to have occurred in the same area within half an hour of the first one, AP reported citing the US Geological Survey. Meanwhile, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a notice that the potential threat to Guam and American Samoa was still under investigation. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that "based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicentre", according to AP. Reportedly, the earthquake might have caused light to moderate damage. There was moderate shaking caused due to the earthquake in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.

