Easter Bunny Crashes White House Press Briefing, Jen Psaki Says ‘no More Bunny Business’

An Easter bunny made a surprise appearance at the White House daily press meeting on Monday, taking on the job of the White House Secretary. The white bunny took to the podium that is typically occupied by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in the starting moments of the press briefing. This surprise appearance was similar to that of last year's which was alongside US President Joe Biden.

However, as the Easter bunny made the appearance to address the press corps, few groans were heard from the press corps at the sight of the guest speaker, who earlier in the day was seen alongside President Biden and Jill Biden at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The cotton-tailed visitor was seen carrying a briefing script embellished with a carrot on it, and the white Easter Bunny didn’t speak a word before Psaki made her entrance.

As Jen Psaki made her entrance and as she saw the white bunny leaning on the podium, she said with a chuckle, “No more bunny business," before adding, “That’s the line we worked on. Do you guys like it?”. Prior to her press briefing, NBC News journalist Kelly O’Donnell asked Jen if there are sticks and carrots for the briefing. Psaki replied, “Oh, Kelly — coming with the fire today," with a grin. After a while, the Easter Bunny hopped off the podium with a wave and exited the briefing.

Surprise appearance of the Easter Bunny in 2021

Previously, an Easter bunny made a surprise appearance on the White House balcony alongside US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they held a press briefing. The pink bunny was also seen waving at the US citizens alongside White House Secretary Jen Psaki as she delivered opening remarks, dressed in a blue frock wearing a face mask. Even as the US President decided to forgo the annual White House Easter Egg Roll tradition, he summoned the Easter bunny to mark the festivity. However, lately, it was discovered that the bunny was none other than the US president's military aide, Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Westling. “We have a special guest, as you can see to my left here,” Biden says in his address, as the Easter bunny, Westling, jumps in the middle excitedly greeting the crowd.

