Economic Sanctions By US On Russia Lead To 30-year-low Plunge In Exports To Moscow

Data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis has reported that American exports to Russia have continued to decline, reaching a record low of $44.6 million in January 2023. The report, which was released last week, states that exports have decreased by more than half when compared to the previous month, when deliveries totaled $112.8 million. Exports decreased by roughly 90% from $396.8 million in January 2022 in annual terms.

Statistics indicate that the export amount was only $1.3 million lower in January 1992, which may have been due to technical difficulties brought on by the fall of the Soviet Union. In contrast, imports from Russia into the US decreased to $508.6 million in January from $638.4 million in December and $1.96 billion in the same month the year before as reported by RT.

Trade has drastically fallen as US sanctions on Russia have impacted business

Trade volumes between the two nations have been declining as Washington keeps tightening its economic sanctions against Moscow. The total value of US exports to Russia in 2022 was $1.7 billion, compared to $14.46 billion in imports. These numbers were $6.8 billion and $29.6 billion, respectively, in 2021.

Washington has continued to tighten up economic sanctions against Russia

