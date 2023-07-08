Ecuador: 75 People Trapped In World's Highest Cable Car Rescued Dramatically | Watch

Emergency personnel in Ecuador successfully rescued dozens of individuals who were trapped for 10 hours in one of the world’s highest cable cars. The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 4 PM local time when authorities were alerted to a mechanical failure on the Quito Cable Car, resulting in the entrapment of 75 people. Fortunately, all passengers were accounted for and emerged from the ordeal unharmed, according to a statement released by the Quito municipality.

3 things you need to know

Ecuador is home to the world's highest cable car, called the TelefériQo.

It is located in Quito, reaching an elevation of 13,287 feet (4,050 meters).

The TelefériQo offers breathtaking panoramic views of Quito's surrounding mountains, including the iconic Pichincha volcano.

Rescue operations and medical evaluations

In response to the emergency, rescue units, including ambulances, were swiftly deployed to the scene to implement the contingency and emergency plan. The rescued individuals were then transported to a secure location where they underwent medical evaluations. Photos shared on the municipality’s twitter account showcased the rescue workers in action, accompanied by Quito’s mayor, Pabel Muñoz.

To ensure the safety of future passengers, the Quito municipality announced that the Cable Car would remain closed until investigations into the incident were concluded. A total of 60 emergency personnel, including paramedics and high mountain teams, participated in the rescue operations.

📍 #PabelEnTerritorio | Luego de las pruebas mecánicas, se reanuda la operación del Teleférico para rescatar a todas las personas. El alcalde @pabelml permanecerá en el lugar durante todo el rescate. El Teleférico estará clausurado hasta que terminen las investigaciones. pic.twitter.com/oTfhJXYyWI — Municipio de Quito (@MunicipioQuito) July 7, 2023

Emergency preparedness and swift response: Ensuring safety in Cable Car incidents

The municipality expressed its gratitude to the San Francisco de Cruz Loma community for their assistance and support during the rescue efforts. The cable car, known as the TelefériQo, stretches 1.55 miles and reaches an elevation of over 12,950 feet above sea level, making it one of the highest cable cars in South America. It provides passengers with breathtaking views of Quito's mountainous landscape.

This incident in Ecuador echoes a similar event that took place in January 2022, when 21 individuals were stranded overnight in tram cars on the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, due to inclement weather. However, all 20 people were successfully rescued the following day. The recent rescue in Ecuador highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and the swift response of trained personnel in ensuring the safety of those involved in such incidents.