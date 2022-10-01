Elderly Man Miraculously Pulled Alive From Hurricane Ian's Wreckage In Florida; Watch

In a miraculous escape, a 79-year-old man was recovered safely from the wreckage of his house by a rescue team in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian hit the region on Friday. Taking to the microblogging site, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the man trapped under his home's debris and screaming for help. Curry said the team made the utmost care and evacuated him safely, without any serious injuries. Soon after the team rescued him, the man was rushed to the hospital and got treatment, he said.

Watch the video of the rescue operation here:

A man was buried under Hurricane Ian destruction in Fort Myers, Florida. He was pulled out, from under the debris near the Whale restaurant on Fort Myers Beach. He's not dead. Be amazed. #HurricaneIan #CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/uhrmZqduhC — Tweety Birdy⁷  🎓 😊 (@_____Tweety____) October 1, 2022

"I’m extremely grateful to the men and women of @thejfrd (Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department) every day, but want to share my immense gratitude to this team for working tirelessly in the toughest conditions imaginable," Mayor Curry tweeted.

Notably, Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida. During the flood, at least 27 people died and thousands feared homeless. Many of the deaths were drownings, including that of a 68-year-old woman swept away into the ocean by a wave.

Over 3,000 homes were affected in Florida

A 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued died after falling into rising water inside his home. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said crews had gone door-to-door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas. “There’s really been a Herculean effort,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee. “The water was up over the rooftop, right, but we had a Coast Guard rescue swimmer swim down into it and he could identify that it appeared to be human remains. We do not know exactly how many,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.

