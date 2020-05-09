COVID-19 Reunion: Elderly New York Couple Meet After 56 Days Of Lockdown Separation

The coronavirus lockdown has confined people inside their homes and in some cases, it has separated family members and forced them to stay apart. However, in a heartwarming incident that took place in New York, an elderly man was finally able to meet his ailing wife after 56 days of wait. According to reports, Howard Smith met his wife Lois Kittson in a brief reunion outside her nursing home on Tuesday, May 5.

Read: UN Accuses Syrian Fighters Of Increasing Attacks On Civilians During COVID-19: Reports

Howard's wife Lois, a late-stage Alzheimer's patient who has been receiving treatment at New Paltz Center facility since 2015 met her husband on Tuesday for 35 minutes after he came to pay her a visit for the first time in 56 days, international media stated.

As per reports, Howard had been visiting his wife almost every day before the lockdown came into place and separated the elderly couple for weeks. However, when Howard finally got the chance to meet his wife he did not miss it, even if it meant staying six feet apart from her. Howard met his wife with special precautions as he had to wear a face mask and no touching was allowed.

Read: LVMH Owner Bernard Arnault Lose More Money Than Anyone In The World Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Howard met his wife, who came wrapped in a blanket wearing a sun hat, outside the facility where the couple exchanged several smiles as Lois' illness has taken away her ability to speak. Howard while speaking to the media said that it's her way of communicating joy by smiling and making faint noises.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak that started in China soon spread across continents forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on March 11. The United States is the worst affected country in the world with over 1.3 million confirmed cases and over 78,000 deaths to date. The deadly disease has claimed more than 2,74,000 lives worldwide and has infected over 3.98 million people as of May 9.

Read: Indian-origin Doctors Die Due To COVID-19 In New Jersey, Governor Offers Condolences

Read: South Korea To Shut Clubs, Bars For A Month After New Wave Of COVID-19 Infections

(Image Credit: Representational, Unsplash/@micheile)