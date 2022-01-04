The United States' one time billionaire, and former CEO and founder of health start-up Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, on Monday was found guilty on four of the 11 charges for defrauding investors. Judge Edward Davila, who presided over the case, is expected to declare a mistrial on those charges, according to reports. Holmes was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud investors, as well as three wire fraud counts tied to specific investors, but was not guilty on three additional charges concerning defrauding patients and one charge of conspiracy to defraud patients.

As she is convicted, the former CEO now faces 20 years in prison, and a penalty of $250,000, plus the restitution for each count. At least 29 witnesses were summoned, of whom several narrated accounts about how Holmes committed the alleged fraud during her 15-year reign as CEO of Theranos. She founded the company after she graduated from Stanford at 19 years old but the company soon fell out of its ambitious goals. While initially hailed as a visionary, Holmes witnessed a sporadic downfall starting in 2015 when the Wall Street Journal investigation found massive discrepancies in the firm’s in-house blood tests which were being conducted outside labs.

Holmes was tried at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California. “She chose fraud over business failure,” prosecutor Jeff Schenk said in his closing arguments, as per Guardian. “She chooses to be dishonest with investors and patients. That choice was not only callous, but it was also criminal,” he said. After the verdict, Holmes was seen exiting the courthouse, walking hand-in-hand with her partner, Billy Evans, her mother, and her father.

Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. [Credit: AP/Nic Coury]

On the seventh day of deliberations, the jury told US district judge Edward Davila that it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the charges but Davila insisted that the court deliberate further, according to a Guardian report. The jurors later returned and announced their final decision, acquitting the former CEO on three charges. Verdicts are “a mixed bag for the prosecution, but it’s a loss for Elizabeth Holmes because she is going away to prison for at least a few years”, David Ring, a lawyer who has been following the Holmes case closely was quoted as saying by the paper. The 37-year-old is expected to appeal the verdict.