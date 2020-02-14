The Debate
Elizabeth Warren Criticised For Accepting Donation From 'broke' College Student

US News

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is being criticised for saying she accepted a donation from a student with only $6 in the bank.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elizabeth Warren

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is being criticised for saying she accepted a donation from a student with only $6 in the bank. In an interview with an international media outlet, Warren reportedly said that she was still able to count on a dedicated following as the campaign heads towards Nevada and South Carolina. She further started giving a description of a recent donor and said that a young woman told her that she was a 'broke' college student with a lot of loan debt. 

She further explained that the college student said that she had six dollars in her bank account out of which she gave three dollars to Warren's campaign to keep her running. Warren added that she got to stay in the fight because of the people counting on her. However, Warren even tweeted the video from the interview on Twitter which backfired as she received a lot of criticism from internet users. Several netizens even asked her why she accepted the money. 

READ: Warren Says Her Campaign Is Just Getting Started

'Shame on you'

One Twitter user wrote, “That’s what socialism does. It takes half of the money from people who hardly have any, to begin with, and gives it to those who don’t deserve it”. Another said, “Quit taking $$$ from broke college kids. You aren't going to win and she could have used that $3 towards her debt. Maybe offer an economics class since that student doesn't realize their money is going to fuel your private jet rides”. 

“I don’t believe a word of this story but if it did happen, shame on you for not giving her her money back. She has no business wasting money on campaigns with six dollars to her name,” wrote another. 

READ: Elizabeth Warren Compares Mike Pence To 'a Dog' At A Rally In New Hampshire

READ: Nevada Union Warns Members Of Sanders, Warren Health Plans

READ: To Win New Hampshire, Warren Has To Go Through Sanders
 

Published:
COMMENT
