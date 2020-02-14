Elizabeth Warren Criticised For Accepting Donation From 'broke' College Student

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is being criticised for saying she accepted a donation from a student with only $6 in the bank. In an interview with an international media outlet, Warren reportedly said that she was still able to count on a dedicated following as the campaign heads towards Nevada and South Carolina. She further started giving a description of a recent donor and said that a young woman told her that she was a 'broke' college student with a lot of loan debt.

She further explained that the college student said that she had six dollars in her bank account out of which she gave three dollars to Warren's campaign to keep her running. Warren added that she got to stay in the fight because of the people counting on her. However, Warren even tweeted the video from the interview on Twitter which backfired as she received a lot of criticism from internet users. Several netizens even asked her why she accepted the money.

A young girl came up to me tonight and said, “I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt. I checked and I have $6 in the bank—so I just gave $3 to keep you in this fight.” We’re staying in this fight for the people who are counting on us. pic.twitter.com/AetWhpTJqT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

READ: Warren Says Her Campaign Is Just Getting Started

'Shame on you'

One Twitter user wrote, “That’s what socialism does. It takes half of the money from people who hardly have any, to begin with, and gives it to those who don’t deserve it”. Another said, “Quit taking $$$ from broke college kids. You aren't going to win and she could have used that $3 towards her debt. Maybe offer an economics class since that student doesn't realize their money is going to fuel your private jet rides”.

“I don’t believe a word of this story but if it did happen, shame on you for not giving her her money back. She has no business wasting money on campaigns with six dollars to her name,” wrote another.

READ: Elizabeth Warren Compares Mike Pence To 'a Dog' At A Rally In New Hampshire

You took $3 from a broke student. Nice. That $3 isn't going to make or break you. It will however cause the student not to eat one day. I would have given her the money back and not tweeted about this. But that's none of my business. This reads like a losing tweet. pic.twitter.com/WcZJTQKxI7 — Salem 𓃠 (@LilBwadey) February 12, 2020

Elizabeth Warren took 3 dollars from a college student who admitted to having just 6 dollars in her bank account



I wonder if Senator Warren will put that towards her $871,000 private jet bill she racked up in 2019



🤔



pic.twitter.com/4UUGl9JNfq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 12, 2020

READ: Nevada Union Warns Members Of Sanders, Warren Health Plans

Aren't you suppose to redistribute the wealthy's wealth to the poor? Why didn't you write a check immediately & give her $100k? You keep saying that we, the taxpayer should eliminate student loan debt. Instead you took half of what she had left & said thanks. Money > Mouth — Nevada Caucus Winner Rick Lee (@LeftysFear) February 12, 2020

You took her $3 - knowing she had only $6 & you’re proud of that ? And this woman must have gotten her degree in economics from BU with Aoc. Just so many bad choices in one post — Lilly@muttrescue (@justme_lilly) February 12, 2020

READ: To Win New Hampshire, Warren Has To Go Through Sanders

