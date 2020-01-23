Elizabeth Warren Explains Her 'favourite Indian Dish', Netizens Confused

The Democratic Presidential candidate for 2020, Elizabeth Warren recently left the netizens confused while answering about her favourite Indian dish. The 70-year-old was asked about the dish she likes the most from India in an interview with international media, however, her reply was not specific, she started off by saying 'it's like a big tapioca' and it is served with 'daal'. Ever since the news caught the attention of the internet, netizens have been trying to guess what she meant by the word 'tapioca' which is a starchy product extracted from cassava root. It can also be referred to as sago or sabudana.

Warren said, “Oh... It's like big tapioca. Do you know this stuff I'm talking about? And you serve it with daal and it's so good.”

Netizens confused

The netizens hilariously responded to Warren's explanation of her favourite Indian dish. One of the Twitter users also said that he requires a 'press release' that can finally explain what she meant by 'tapioca'. The same answer has led to the creation of many memes, some of them also guessed that Warren meant, 'Kheer', 'Idli', 'Poha'. However, the correct answer will be left unknown until Warren clarifies herself.

After 2 years living in south India, my favorite Indian food is either tadka daal or paper dosa. Never seen this "big tapioca" dish that Warren mentions...



(also, isn't @Zohreen's Twitter picture the best?!) https://t.co/5rtf7hv2qy — Susan YangGang Montoro 🧢 (@cukesnotnukes) January 21, 2020

incredible that all of brown twitter has been unified attempting to try to figure out what elizabeth warren's favorite indian dish is https://t.co/SsJwWZgnjB — jimmy g superbowl (@abhiprofen) January 21, 2020

Me sitting on the bus to work trying to figure out what Liz Warren meant by tapioca pic.twitter.com/vN80XvVs9p — Ben (@PrimiSecundi) January 22, 2020

It’s boondi raita. It’s not kheer. How is every Indian getting this wrong? — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) January 21, 2020

I assume she's thinking of this, or something like it. https://t.co/5Zbv24Xp9N — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 21, 2020

I assumed she meant kheer but I've never had it with daal — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 20, 2020

Almost positive she means papadam b/c it looks kinda like Indian tapioca chips, but bigger. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) January 21, 2020

when will elizabeth warren issue a clarification on her troubling statements describing a big tapioca — [Everyone disliked that.] (@NotE0157H7) January 23, 2020

But is puri tapioca? We’re thinking maybe idli sambar. That kind of looks like tapioca 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/JtdixqxCLC — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) January 22, 2020

Does she mean something like a "big tapioca" crepe? Like as in idli and dhal? Because idli and dhal is pretty amazing. — faranaaz (@faranaaz) January 23, 2020

