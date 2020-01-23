The Debate
Elizabeth Warren Explains Her 'favourite Indian Dish', Netizens Confused

US News

The Democratic Presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren has recently confused the netizens her favourite Indian dish as she said it is 'big tapioca with daal'.

Elizabeth Warren

The Democratic Presidential candidate for 2020, Elizabeth Warren recently left the netizens confused while answering about her favourite Indian dish. The 70-year-old was asked about the dish she likes the most from India in an interview with international media, however, her reply was not specific, she started off by saying 'it's like a big tapioca' and it is served with 'daal'. Ever since the news caught the attention of the internet, netizens have been trying to guess what she meant by the word 'tapioca' which is a starchy product extracted from cassava root. It can also be referred to as sago or sabudana

Warren said, “Oh... It's like big tapioca. Do you know this stuff I'm talking about? And you serve it with daal and it's so good.”

Netizens confused

The netizens hilariously responded to Warren's explanation of her favourite Indian dish. One of the Twitter users also said that he requires a 'press release' that can finally explain what she meant by 'tapioca'. The same answer has led to the creation of many memes, some of them also guessed that Warren meant, 'Kheer', 'Idli', 'Poha'. However, the correct answer will be left unknown until Warren clarifies herself. 

Read -  Warren Wants Task Force To Investigate Trump Administration

Read -  Bernie Sanders Steps Up Appeals To Women After Flap With Elizabeth Warren

Read -  Iowa Democrats Treat Warren-Sanders Dust-up As 'Who Cares?'

Read - 'You Called Me A Liar,' Warren Told Sanders Post-Iowa Debate

