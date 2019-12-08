Elizabeth Warren Tries To Build Confidence As Poll Numbers Slide After New Medicare Bill

US Democratic Presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren has put efforts to refocus her campaign in early-voting in Iowa by sending a strong anti-corruption message. President hopeful Elizabeth Warren reportedly lost a lot of support since the release of a divisive plan to enhance healthcare last month. Some supporters are worried that the shift could end up hurting the Massachusetts senator. Warren has put funds of $20.5-trillion Medicare For All plan and the supporters want the candidate to try harder to win over doubting voters.While campaigning in Iowa last week, she addressed the audience with news about Medicare for All.

READ: Warren Says Getting To ‘Medicare For All’ Will Take 3 Years

Trump criticises Medicare for All

Her campaign mobilized outside experts to hold town halls and educational house parties to convert sceptics, making an aggressive outreach in the crucial State that will kick off the nominating contests. Her campaign planned to host at least eight healthcare-specific events in the state over the following week. She also held general policy discussions and training for the February 3 caucuses. President Donald Trump intends to tout his support for Medicare and slam left-leaning Democrats on their “Medicare for All” plan when he visits Florida on Thursday. Administration officials say Trump plans to sign an executive order that calls for a series of changes, including a broader role for Medicare’s private insurance option, as he visits The Villages, a bustling community for adults in Central Florida.

READ: Trump Touts Support For Medicare, Slams ‘Medicare For All’

Medicare for All plan

That part of the state overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip is political messaging combined with a dose of health care policy, and it comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Trump is calling the Medicare for All plan from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders a “socialist” idea that would destroy Medicare. Sanders’ “single-payer” approach would cover people of any age under a new government plan for all. Medicare administrator Seema Verma said on Thursday that Trump is a “great protector of the Medicare program” and that Sanders’ plan would “eviscerate” it.

READ: Bernie Sanders Accuses Biden Of Distorting ‘Medicare For All’ Plan

READ: Warren, Buttigieg Scrap Puts Democratic Divide On Display