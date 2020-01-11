US Presidential Runner Elizabeth Warren Reveals "I Never Wash My Face"; Shocks Netizens

While the Democratic presidential race is finally dwindling below 20 candidates, Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday has made a bizarre revelation regarding her skincare in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. Warren, 70, who is one of the top three contenders for the Democratic nomination revealed that she only used pond's moisturizer and 'Never washed her face' in the interview. This bizarre revelation has stirred a massive debate online torn between - concern for hygiene, envy for her smooth skin and disgust at the sexism.

Twitter aghast at Warren's 'skincare' revelation:

I must have missed when Donald Trump was asked this question during the 2016 primaries. — Matt Wagner (@othermattwagner) January 9, 2020

Elizabeth Warren: I don't wash my face and I only use Pond's Moisturizer.



Me: pic.twitter.com/fqURGVxKnH — Tré Easton (@treeaston) January 9, 2020

What did Sanders and Biden say when asked same question? — curious black (@curiusblack) January 9, 2020

Warren: 'I never wash my face'

The Democratic senator who is known for her meticulously planned policies recently spent 4 hours taking selfies with her fans after a Brooklyn rally which was attended by 25,000 people. While several people have wondered what was the secret to her luminous skin, she revealed that an older cousin named 'Tootsie' had advised 'Pond’s Moisturizer every morning, every night, and never wash your face', in Cosmo’s “Candidates Come to Cosmo” video series. The interview covered a host of issues like policy, pop culture, relationship, and skincare.

Iowa polls Democrats

Warren who became famous for her 'wealth tax' has emerged as second place in Iowa at 17% according to CNN polls for the Democratic presidential nomination. The Massachusetts senator lags behind Left-Liberals' favourite 78-year old Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who is leading the flock by 20%. Battling from his 'wine cave' saga, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is polling at 16%, while former Vice President Joe Biden is polling at 15%. US presidential elections will be held in November 2020.

